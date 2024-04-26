Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Supernatural Book
April 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Are You?, a new book by Brenda Duran, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Brenda's mother grew up extremely poor but blessed with a loving father and nurturing home environment. Even though the relationship between Brenda's mother and her mother was rather strained, Brenda's mother describes the first eleven years of her life as that of a content child until the sudden passing of her father, which left this twelve-year-old devastated and quite traumatized. Two years after her father's death, this same little girl was thrust into an arranged marriage to a man twice her age and to someone she barely knew. Shortly after the marriage, Brenda's mother moved into a home whose outward appearance was that of tranquility and charm, however, her mother quickly found out that things are not always what they appear. Doors slamming, shadowy figures,and strange sounds and lights were a few of things Brenda's mother witnessed for eleven long and frightful years. Could it be that the loss and trauma Brenda's mother experienced opened up the door to the supernatural? While that remains a mystery, those eleven years nearly drove Brenda's mother to the brink of madness.
About the Author
Brenda Duran was born and raised in Antonito, Colorado, a very small and isolated community located on the border of Colorado and New Mexico. She is the youngest of five siblings and a mother of four beautiful children. Brenda's generation grew up during a time when dinners were held as a family, prayer was fundamental, and a lot of family time was spent together listening to stories and folklore. For years Brenda has been captivated listening to stories about her mother's compelling life experiences. She has shared these stories with her own children and other audiences, and would now like to share them with the world. Brenda's unique form of writing will weave you in and out of the heartbreaking life of a young girl into a world of the unknown and unexplainable, allowing you to hypothesize how those two worlds were able to connect.
What Are You? is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-258-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-are-you/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/what-are-you/
