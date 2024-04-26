Salem, MA Author Publishes Psychology Book
April 26, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen the Mask Slips, a new book by Simply Sharon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When the Mask Slips gives insight into identifying a classic narcissist, their abusive behaviors, and motivations, and offers helpful ways to get away from one or help your psyche heal after experiencing a narcissist.
About the Author
Simply Sharon wants readers of this book to feel they are not alone. Others, so many others, have experienced this kind of abuse and manipulation, and they need to know they can survive it.
When the Mask Slips is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-377-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/when-the-mask-slips-narcissism-does-not-discriminate/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/when-the-mask-slips-narcissism-does-not-discriminate/
