Colorado Spring, CO Author Publishes Fiction Novel
April 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMinus One, a new book by RJ Poturalski, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
King is wealthy and alone. Despite having everything one might ever want, his life is empty with a deep ache that his wealth cannot fill. Or can it? King thinks hard. He wants a son. He does the math: "I am just one, minus one, zero." But maybe, it is simply a matter of finding the "what, when, and how."
It is this "awakening" that drives King's fierce quest for a son. But how? Soon King connects with a young Chinese underground geneticist in the hidden corners of the Dark Web. There the two embark on an extraordinary journey where personal ambition and genetic science collide.
Minus One is a 334-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-420-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/minus-one-the-mind-bending-quest-to-clone-the-perfect-son/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/minus-one-the-mind-bending-quest-to-clone-the-perfect-son/.
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us