New York, NY Professor & Author Publishes Memoir
April 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMaking Dreams Reality: The Dreamer, a new book by Dr. Allen J. Singleton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Making Dreams Reality: The Dreamer is a memoir about one man's journey in overcoming adversity, prejudice, and hardship to achieve his dreams of becoming an educator. Growing up black during the great Depression, young Allen Singleton knew his dreams seemed nearly impossible. There were no black teachers in his hometown of McKeesport, Pennsylvania. The adults in his life even told him his goal of going to college was not feasible. Despite the odds and naysayers, Singleton graduated and had a highly decorated career. Allen's life is a testament that perseverance is the key to making your dreams reality.
About the Author
Dr. Allen J. Singleton, Professor Emeritus, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. A graduate of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and received his graduate degrees from Teachers College, Columbia University. As an educator, has taught every grade level from seventh through graduate school-not in that order, for more than fifty years. During his nine years in the public schools, has been teacher, assistant principal, and principal. At the college level, held such significant positions as Professor, Department Chair, Director for Academic Computing, Dean for School of Business, Vice President for Academic Affairs, and Vice President for Student Affairs. An entrepreneur for more than ten years, started two businesses: a bar/entertainment establishment in East Orange, NJ and a Personnel Agency in Newark, NJ. Have been featured in The Washington Post, The Pittsburgh Courier, and McKeesport Daily News. Have received many honors and awards, and the benefactor of the Essex County College Entrepreneurship Business Plan Competition for the past seven years, received the United States Congress Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition, two honorary doctorate degrees from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Wilberforce University. Lecture Hall named in his honor in the Social Science Building, as well as a lounge in the Student Service Building at UMES. Born and reared in McKeesport, PA, and spent more than 60 years in New York City.
Making Dreams Reality: The Dreamer is a 148-page hardcover with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-190-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/making-dreams-reality-the-dreamer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/making-dreams-reality-the-dreamer/
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us