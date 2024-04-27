Miami, FL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
April 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLost Between Worlds: Volume 1, a new book by Edwin De Castro, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gwynn Ap Nudd, one of many reapers whose job it is to collect the souls of the dead and take them to the afterlife, has been given a new mission. There is a man claiming to have dissociative identity disorder, and the person she is looking for is the other persona, not currently in charge of controlling the body. Not sure if the man is lying and trying to find a loophole to cheat death, she returns home to the afterlife to get some answers-but hears more than just that. She hears about an impending apocalypse, Ragnarök, that will reset the whole universe, wiping it clean to start all over in just twenty-four hours.
Gwynn has no choice now but to keep the man by her side while she tries to stop the apocalypse before the twenty-four hours are up. Along the way she will meet other reapers, but it would seem not everyone wants to stop Ragnarök…
About the Author
Edwin De Castro is active in the indie comics community on Twitter and Instagram, and always willing to aid any other fellow creator wherever he can. He enjoys gaming of all kinds, watching shows and movies, making music, reading, writing, wrestling, and spending time with family and friends. De Castro has a special interest in Easter eggs in the media and hearing new fan theories.
De Castro's writing began at a young age with fan fiction, and he later transitioned to writing his own unique characters and stories. He went to school to study recording arts, journalism, and even culinary arts, but found his way back to his childhood dream of becoming a writer.
Lost Between Worlds: Volume 1 is a 110-page hardback with a retail price of $40.00 (eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-398-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lost-between-worlds-volume-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lost-between-worlds-volume-1/
