Watertown, NY Author Publishes Literature Collection
April 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems, Tributes, and Dreams, a new book by Gary Nadelen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gary Nadelen hopes the poems and stories within Poems, Tributes, and Dreams can bring readers peace. For a brief time, maybe readers can escape their world, reading words from a stranger to cease their sorrows. These writings come from dreams and visions that Gary shares with aspirations of taking readers to a new place they've never been.
About the Author
Gary Nadelen attended one semester at community college after high school before joining the Navy and serving for four years. He would have liked to make it a career, but was honorably discharged as an E-5 after getting married and having a child, and he went on to work with a major utility company for thirty-one years. Gary divorced and single-handedly raised their two boys, who were 13 and 16 years old. His hobbies include skiing, boating, camping, hunting, and target shooting.
Poems, Tributes, and Dreams is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-365-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poems-tributes-and-dreams/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poems-tributes-and-dreams/
