Lubbock, TX Author Publishes Guitar Guide
April 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Slacker's Guitar Bible, a new book by Alexander Sanchez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After eighteen years of teaching guitar, Alexander Sanchez has now created the first book in his series on the fundamentals of the guitar! This guide takes the established vertical chart system and turns it sideways to make it easier to understand, AND it also shows how certain scales fit together harmoniously across various areas of the guitar neck! This is one of the easiest ways to understand how to improvise on the guitar, as this color-coded system was created through a neuro-linguistic approach for fast learning!
Through his many years of practice and education, Alex has created a guide perfect for beginners or anyone looking to brush up on their guitar-playing capabilities in an easy-to-read style.
About the Author
Alexander Sanchez is a multi-instrumentalist who has taught guitar, bass, drums, and piano professionally for the better part of two decades, and currently teaches at the School of Rock in Lubbock, Texas. He is also a music producer, audio engineer, and session musician at Mount Vernon Studios, and plays with many different groups around town.
At home, Alex is getting into videography, photography, and graphic design; live-streaming musical improvisations and concert performances from his living room.
The Slacker's Guitar Bible is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-817-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-slackers-guitar-bible-a-hyper-simplified-way-to-understand-the-guitar-neck-for-people-with-short-attention-spans-book-1-the-major-scale/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-slackers-guitar-bible-a-hyper-simplified-way-to-understand-the-guitar-neck-for-people-with-short-attention-spans-book-1-the-major-scale/
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
