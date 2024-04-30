Virginia Beach, VA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
April 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWords of Encouragement, a new book by Kathlyn S. Dominique, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In her spiritual book debut, Kathlyn S. Dominique's Words of Encouragement provides a source of healing and gentle words for those traversing a rocky path. As we go through our most difficult moments, we must remember that God is always present and will see us through. Through a series of uplifting words and relevant Bible quotes, this spiritual work will provide comfort and peace to anyone facing daunting or tragic events.
About the Author
Kathlyn S. Dominique is a retired mother and grandmother currently residing in Virginia Beach. She previously worked for a state mental institution in New York, Queens Village for twenty-five years. It was after her move away from New York City and divorce when she began truly living and learning about the love and goodness of her Heavenly Father. For the past seven years she has volunteered by making baby blankets for the navy and elders in nursing homes. Through her church, Dominique also writes to prison inmates to provide encouragement and sends out the Word of God to sixty people each week. Her purpose on this earth is to spread His Word to all people.
Words of Encouragement is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7398-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/words-of-encouragement/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/words-of-encouragement/
Contact Information
