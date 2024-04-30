Dade City, FL Author Publishes Historical Novel
April 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCummer: A History of one of the Greatest Logging Families in North America, a new book by Douglas K. Sanders, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What can history tell us about North America and logging? How did these families make a huge difference in life?
About the Author
Douglas K. Sanders is a writer on the history of Florida and Indiana.
Cummer: A History of one of the Greatest Logging Families in North America is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3072-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/cummer-a-history-of-one-of-the-greatest-logging-families-in-north-america/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cummer-a-history-of-one-of-the-greatest-logging-families-in-north-america/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us