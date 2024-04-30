Dalzell, SC Author Publishes Novel
April 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Way to Grace, a new book by Natalie Marston, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Matthew's life changed in an instant after meeting Jenny at a party, from the moment their eyes met from across the beach. But as with any whirlwind romance, there were moments of doubt and uncertainty; Jenny's sudden pregnancy put a wedge in their relationship. Will they weather the storm together?
About the Author
Natalie Marston is a writer, photographer, and author of the new novel A Way to Grace. Growing up in Canada she wrote love stories in her spare time. Now she resides in South Carolina with her husband, daughter, two dogs, and a cat.
A Way to Grace is a 190-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-894-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-way-to-grace/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-way-to-grace/
