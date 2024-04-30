Maypearl, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
April 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHerbert James Stows Away to Space, a new book by Letitia Pipes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Young Herbert James has always had a fascination with space and tells everyone he meets he will get there someday. Imagine his surprise and excitement when he learns the Space Shuttle is going to be in his area!
Herbert gets all his gear ready-he plans to stow away on the shuttle and wants to make sure he is well prepared! Read this exciting adventure of a young boy determined to make his dream come true. He is an inspiration to us all-we can achieve our dreams no matter how long it takes.
About the Author
Letitia Pipes has been a published author since 2019. Her family is her biggest inspiration and her greatest source of encouragement. Letitia has been teaching for over 22 years. Writing and teaching are her passions in life. Letitia loves to travel and most of her stories develop from places she has been to or experienced.
Herbert James Stows Away to Space is a 74-page hardback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3028-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/herbert-james-stows-away-to-space/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/herbert-james-stows-away-to-space/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
