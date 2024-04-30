Walhalla, SC Author Publishes Action-Packed Suspense Novel
April 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMeet Me at the Willow Tree, a new book by Jennie Endicott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Almost a year after the traumatic encounter with Lola, the leader of a large drug cartel and Jenna's now-deceased husband's paramour, and the gruesome death of her first son, Jenna is living with her new husband Mike's family in a beautiful cabin-and very heavily pregnant with their first daughter together.
Yet Jenna's seemingly calm life is upended into chaos with Lola's prison escape. The family jumps into action, members go missing, and in the middle of it all, Jenna goes into labor.
Meet Me at the Willow Tree is an action-packed tale of one woman's incredible journey to save her family from those who wish to destroy it. Filled with dangerous escapades, new friends, and old enemies, Jenna's adventure is an edge-of-your-seat read until the very end.
Meet Me at the Willow Tree is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (hardcover $28.00, eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-632-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/meet-me-at-the-willow-tree-sequel-to-the-fear-of-someday-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/meet-me-at-the-willow-tree-sequel-to-the-fear-of-someday-pb/
