Tampa, FL Author Publishes Self-Help Book

May 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMajor League Hitting Answers, a new book by Alan Khoury, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The outcome isn't in doubt. These guys will hit. I'm life's third guarantee." – the Third Guarantee
In your hands you hold the answers to hitting major league down/away pitches, off or over the open side power alley wall. You also hold the answers to driving in a runner on second base with two outs.
There isn't a talent shortage in major league baseball. There is a skills shortage; specifically, 6-9 hitters who can drive outside pitches and breaking balls away, off or over the open side power alley wall.
Build the muscle memory associated with these two skill sets by:
- Re-creating pitcher Release Point with variables controlled
- Placing your batting tee on the inside edge or the outside edge of the plate during drills
- Placing the batting tee on the outside edge of the plate even with your back knee
- Using hands/hip swing mechanics to accelerate the bat head through outside Point of Contact
In 2003 while working with the Third Guarantee, a 7-year major league veteran hitting .207 said, "No one has told me this. No one has shown me this. No one has told me to prepare this way. I've never seen this kind of instruction."
With 6 hours of instruction over 3 weekends, the 7-year veteran hit .276 the last 3 months of the season. He hit for more power, drove in more runs, and improved his walk to strikeout ratio.
Struggling major league hitters don't need this book if their muscle memory development includes the four above guidelines.
About the Author
Alan Khoury has offered the Third Guarantee's answers to players, major league team executives, owners, and agents for 17 years. From day one of his offering efforts, none of these people said the provided information was incorrect. He now offers these answers to any struggling hitter.
Major League Hitting Answers is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-415-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/major-league-hitting-answers-solutions-for-hitting-major-league-pitching/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/major-league-hitting-answers-solutions-for-hitting-major-league-pitching/
