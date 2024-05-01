Miami Lakes, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
May 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSnooky's First Day in a New School, a new book by Yenisey Cabrera, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Snooky is a very sweet and cute little puppy. But he is also very, very shy. When his family moves to a new town and Snooky has to start a new school, he suddenly becomes very nervous about making new friends. As the teacher starts going around the room, Snooky gets even more scared. But with the help of a song, Snooky may be able to conquer his fear and become the coolest puppy in school!
About the Author
Yenisey Cabrera has worked in education for over twenty years by teaching fourth and fifth grade along with mentoring and advising college and university students through their academic goals. She is also a licensed realtor in Florida and has a passion for helping others find their special sanctuary. Cabrera loves books, especially self-help and children's book. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with her family, meeting new people and dancing.
Snooky's First Day in a New School is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-298-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/snookys-first-day-in-a-new-school/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/snookys-first-day-in-a-new-school/
