Somers, CT Author Publishes Children's Book
May 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMister Sun and Mister Moon, a new book by Alan Dube, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Alan Dube had spent countless days and nights reading dozens of children's books to his daughter Erica, the inspiration for Mister Sun and Mister Moon, until she could read them on her own. Dube hopes this book will be read and enjoyed by many children.
About the Author
Alan Dube is an illustrator and cartoonist who has always wanted to create a children's book. He enjoys cruising the Mystic River on his boat with his wife Kathy and Elsie, their cocker spaniel. When not at the shore, he can be found on the golf course trying (unsuccessfully) to break 100. Dube resides in Somers, Connecticut.
Mister Sun and Mister Moon is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-913-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mister-sun-and-mister-moon/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/mister-sun-and-mister-moon/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
