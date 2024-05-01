Rancho Cucamonga, CA Author Publishes Romance Novel
May 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy Didn't You Say So?, a new book by Karen Cometti, has been released by RoseDog Books.
It's about time two lifelong friends, Cole and Ivy, realize there is more to their feelings for each other than a platonic friendship. Unfortunately, it took a near death experience for them to realize how deep their feelings truly run. Can they make it through the muddy waters of recovery, change the dynamic of their friendship, and find love?
About the Author
A Southern California native with a degree in English and an overactive imagination, Karen Cometti creates stories of love and laughter, in between working a full-time job for a local school district and being a wife and mother.
Why Didn't You Say So? is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-168-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/why-didnt-you-say-so/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/why-didnt-you-say-so/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
