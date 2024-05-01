College Park, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrandpa's Famous Stories, a new book by Dr. Cedrick Gilbert, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to interact with some of the great American innovative pioneers of the past? People like Booker T. Washington, Alonzo F. Herndon, even Mary McLeod Bethune. Could you imagine walking side by side with them as they blaze the trail of Greatness? Let's take a journey with Grandpa as he shares his famous stories with his favorite grandson, Little Joseph. Little Joseph considers his Grandpa as the best storyteller in all of California. Some even consider Grandpa as The Greatest of All Time. Grandpa's Famous Stories will allow you to explore the rich history and accomplishments of our notable American entrepreneurs. Grandpa's Famous Stories will ultimately inspire you to self-reflect and ponder potential and innovative possibilities that live within you.
"Grandpa's Famous Stories explores the possibilities of HOPE and uncovers a foundation of rich tradition for children of all ages to emulate." - Dr. Evelyn J. Mobley, Principal of Phoenix Academy (Atlanta Public Schools), Georgia Association for Alternative Education 2017-2018 Administrator of the Year
About the Author
Dr. Cedrick Gilbert is a native of Atlanta GA. He's a graduate of Henry McNeal Turner High School and Morris Brown College. He started his career as an educator in 1997 with the Atlanta Public School System as an elementary school teacher. He has earned a Masters of Arts in Education with majors in Educational Curriculum and Technology from the University of Phoenix. He has also earned a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership with a concentration in E-Learning from TUI University. In addition, he's facilitated graduate courses as an Adjunct Professor with Argosy University, Columbia Southern University, Concordia University, Ashford University, and Central Michigan University. He has earned membership with Atlanta, Association of Educators, Georgia Association of Educators, National Educators Association, ASCD, and The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics. He is also the founder and chief executive operator of Once Upon A Time Productions, LLC.
Dr. Cedrick Gilbert is very passionate about positively impacting the lives of children and he believes that "A finisher isn't afraid to fail; however, a failure is reluctant to finish.
Grandpa's Famous Stories is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-549-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/grandpas-famous-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/grandpas-famous-stories/
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
RoseDog Books
Contact Us