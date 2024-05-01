Saratoga Springs, UT Author Publishes Memoir
May 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Incredible Life: Best in the History of the World, a new book by Ray Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rav Johnson has shocked the world and single-handedly turned it upside down like a number eight earthquake on the Richter scale. He is indisputably the best in the world … A living legend, a hero. Undeniably, truly extraordinary. A most colorful, world-famous celebrity personality.
About the Author
Ray Johnson has escaped death numerous times. He has lost several children, wives, and a fiancé. His U.S. citizenship was revoked illegally and he was sent to prison unjustly. Johnson has been called the "best in the history of the world" by National Magazines and "North America's Greatest Angler" by the Hall of Fame.
An Incredible Life: Best in the History of the World is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-179-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/an-incredible-life-best-in-the-history-of-the-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/an-incredible-life-best-in-the-history-of-the-world/
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
