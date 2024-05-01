Key Largo, FL Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
May 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGenesis II Colonization of Earth II Alpha Centaur: The Trilogy Book 2, a new novel by John Lincoln, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After 1400 years the world's first settlers of another planet arrive in Alpha Centauri. The planet is similar to Earth in many ways and they name it Earth II. They learn to grow food from the seeds they brought, explore and name four continents and four Oceans. After ten years another ship from Earth that they did not know about joins them. They discover intelligent life in the form of primitive cave people on one continent and pygmies on another which shakes the foundations of Christianity and causes riots on Earth. They also meet and befriend aliens that land on a more advanced ship.
Genesis II Colonization of Earth II Alpha Centaur: The Trilogy Book 2 is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $48.00 (eBook $42.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-284-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/genesis-ii-colonization-of-earth-ii-alpha-centaur-the-trilogy-book-2/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/genesis-ii-colonization-of-earth-ii-alpha-centaur-the-trilogy-book-2/
