Lansing, IL Author Publishes History Book
The Road to Redemption, a new book by Robert R. Malkas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Road to Redemption is a revisionist history of what writers have been doing to revise the teaching of American history for generations. The book presents an alternate approach that takes readers back to a time when the nation was more united and schools prepared students to become victors instead of victims by presenting to them how America evolved into what now is the most powerful country in the world. It draws attention to those who are dedicated to destroy advancing man's natural instincts to assimilate and allow all people to live useful lives. The intention of RTR is to open minds by providing unbiased accounts of what has happened to man's universal search for meaning, and the obstacles that had to be overcome when those in power used their position to serve personal needs, and the methods taken to achieve them. It can be looked at as a classroom where the next generation will be prepared to accept their opportunities to live fruitful lives, and position them to be free thinkers. If parents believe schools are not serving the needs of children, they should become a more proactive part in the process. The Road to Redemption provides a blueprint for them to take back control of their children's future.
About the Author
The author's professional career came at an early age when he decided that teaching history would become his future. He realized it would not be easy coming from a blue-collar family where funds were scarce. The solution was attending and graduating from an Illinois junior college, then commuting from the south-side of Chicago to DePaul University each day to earn a B.A in history and political science, and later a M.A from the same institution. He became a teacher at Mother of Sorrows High School and was on its faculty for 17 years teaching History and English. Ten of those years he served as Assistant Principal and held that position until MOS was forced to close because it could not compete with government funded public schools. He next turned his attention to aviation and became manager of the Lansing Municipal Airport and served in that position for the next 23-years until 2008. After his retirement he turned to writing about topics he was proficient in. The Village of Lansing and its Airport Past Present Future has been published recently. He has written over 40 articles for the Lansing Journal newspaper on topics of community interest. Those can be found if you Google Bob v.
The Road to Redemption is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-709-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-road-to-redemption/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-road-to-redemption/
