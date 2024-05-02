Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
May 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom the Streets to the Hamptons, a new book by Daniel Spaeth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the Streets to the Hamptons is about a strong-willed woman who is fighting to regain her life after being cruelly blacklisted and thrown on the streets. But after meeting her now best friend, she begins to design her plan for revenge on the one who took everything away from her.
Even though she knew it would take a long time, fate steps in and introduces her to an arrogant, handsome billionaire. He has the means to help her get even with the person who destroyed her life, but at what cost to her?
About the Author
Daniel Spaeth always had a vivid imagination and always loved to tell stories from fantasy roleplaying games to horror stories. He is a hardworking family man who has been happily married to his loving and supportive wife of over thirty years. They have one son, who is their tech support. Other than writing, he's interested in cars and home renovation.
From the Streets to the Hamptons is a 904-page paperback with a retail price of $45.00 (eBook $40.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-427-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/from-the-streets-to-the-hamptons/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-the-streets-to-the-hamptons/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
