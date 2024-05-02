Violet, LA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAlly Gator: Where do I belong?, a new book by Ann Blanchard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When an adopted alligator realizes she does not look like her parents, she embarks on an adventure to find a sense of belonging. Ally Gator learns that sometimes where you come from isn't where you belong, and that love is ultimately what defines a family.
About the Author
Ann Blanchard was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and raised her whole life in lower St. Bernard Parish, LA. She attended school in St. Bernard Parish until Hurricane Katrina.
Blanchard holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Louisiana State University Health and Sciences Center in New Orleans, LA. She is now working on her Doctorate in Nursing Practice. Blanchard enjoys writing, and outdoor activities like fishing and crawfishing.
Ally Gator: Where do I belong? is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-105-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ally-gator-where-do-i-belong/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ally-gator-where-do-i-belong/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us