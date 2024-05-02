Ontario Canada Author Publishes Mystery Novel
May 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHigh Arctic Odyssey, a new book by Joe Fougere, has been released by RoseDog Books.
If you like to read tom Clancy's novels with tons of details in them, then you will surely enjoy "High Arctic Odyssey".
It is crammed with glorious details about plane crashes, under-ice submarine maneuvers, flying hovercraft, and helicopters.
If you enjoy an Ian Flemming book about the exploits of James Bond with his license to kill, you will be thrilled by the skills and abilities of Major Shawn Phillips of the RCAF. He is a proficient pilot and a Search and Rescue Specialist. He shoots to kill when in the line-of-duty. Whether it is saving a Russian chopper or using a rocket launcher to attack enemies, you can count on the Major. Mari Leech is a beautiful love interest of the airman and also a skillful RCAF pilot.
If you are motivated by a captivating plot involving unbounded greed, uncontrolled selfishness, espionage and political intrigue, you will be galvanized by the well-defined characters in this book. There are two Naval Admirals. Both want power. One would stage an election while the other overthrows a government in order to steal land and resources. Major Phillips retaliates, with forces consisting of friends and foes, to over-turn the actions of the Admirals.
Talk about evil foes! You will not be disappointed in the cruelty and scheming ways of both Admirals. Each of them are pure evil and will do anything to achieve their private goals. Their bags of tricks include a military coup, sabotage, blackmail and cut-throat operations. It is up to Major Phillips to defeat them and their followers. There is a likable Russian Colonel, with his commandos, in the arctic to retrieve precious equipment and loads of strategic data. The Colonel is an aggressive goal-oriented leader, and it takes all of Phillips' rational skills to control him. A naive Naval submarine commander gets duped into acts against other countries' authorities and needs to find revenge.
If you enjoy reading unique tales, you will be enticed to follow the twists and turns of this story as it demonstrates how small mistakes can turn out to be major disasters.
High Arctic Odyssey is a 418-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-459-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/high-arctic-odyssey-mystery-on-ice/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/high-arctic-odyssey-mystery-on-ice/
