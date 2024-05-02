Denver, CO Author Publishes Illustrated Kids Book
May 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Surprising Adventure: A Story in Words and Pictures, a new book by Betsy Shepardson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Little Emily is a curious little girl who craves adventure! Her latest adventure begins when she finds a mysterious book on top of an old trunk. As she starts to read it, she finds herself getting into the story a little more than she expected …
Read The Surprising Adventure to join Emily on her fantastic adventure!
About the Author
Betsy Shepardson is an alumni of Sarah Lawrence College. As a member of the Society of Illustrators, she exhibited at the Museum of American Illustration. She lives in Denver, Colorado, where she has a studio in her home. Betsy studied in New York City at the Art Students League of New York, from where she has a Certificate in Fine Arts Illustration.
The Surprising Adventure: A Story in Words and Pictures is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3055-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/beyond-all-appearances/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beyond-all-appearances/
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us