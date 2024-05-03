The Villages, FL Author Publishes Memoir
May 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNo Scars: Parents As Heroes, a new book by Dr. Randall Sprague, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
No Scars centers around the true story of a young man and how his parents' love and choice to believe and uplift their child through the trauma of being sexually assaulted by a trusted counselor at church camp in the 1960s. After 11 year old Randall opens up to his mother about the truth of the abuse, his parents spring into action without hesitation.
Through their profound love for him, each other and unwavering belief in their child, he survived with no permanent emotional psychological scars.
Although this event was over 60 years ago, the impact that powerful loving parents can have on their children and the community at large, remain the same.
About the Author
Randall Sprague is a devoted learner and faith seeker who has committed most of his adult life to church and educational activities. His hobbies include fitness training, reading, storytelling, shell collecting, and most recently, golf. He has also engaged in several short-term mission trips to Africa and Europe and self-published three books focused on charitable giving.
Spraque was a practicing Chiropractor for 40 years and was president of his state chiropractic professional organization. He is the father of 2 adult daughters, a grandfather and the devoted husband to Kathryn.
No Scars: Parents As Heroes is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-323-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/no-scars-parents-as-heroes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/no-scars-parents-as-heroes/
