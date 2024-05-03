San Angelo, TX Author Publishes Short Story Collection
May 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAll Over the Road, a new book by James Stephen Cogan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
All Over the Road is a fun collection of short stories-some with a dark twist.
In "James J. Burton's Wizard of Oz," Horace Richardson is enjoying his retirement when out of the blue a ghost from his past comes to confront him-and he wants answers.
Things online are easy until you meet the human behind the pain. The "Human" will show you the darkest parts of humanity.
And, in "A Most Unusual Stickup," what kind of man is able to convince would-be robbers to halt robbing his donut shop and come back later for more money?
Join Author James Stephen Cogan on this journey All Over the Road through some enjoyable-and somewhat unpredictable-tales.
All Over the Road is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-395-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/all-over-the-road/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/all-over-the-road/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us