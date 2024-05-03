Ventura, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Story of Santa Claus, a new book by Karen Wu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This unique tale of Santa Claus's beginnings is told in a delightful rhyme and accompanied by bright, festive illustrations.
The Story of Santa Claus is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-403-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-story-of-santa-claus-by-karen-wu/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-story-of-santa-claus-by-karen-wu/
