"The Father of Lethal Injection" & Santa Rosa, CA Author Publishes Forensic Pathology Book
May 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBloody Hell!: A Forensic Pathologist's Notebook of Sundry Conversations, a new book by A. Jay Chapman, MD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Discover the long and fascinating history of forensic pathology in this interactive reading experience! Directed especially toward people having interest in forensic aspects of murder/crime dramas and the utility of the various forensic findings touted in these presentations, Bloody Hell!: A Forensic Pathologist's Notebook of Sundry Conversations delves deeply into a number of interesting cases investigated by the author in North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and California, as well as Nepal, England, and Thailand ranging from homicide and murder to suicide and everything in between.
With over half a century of experience in the field of forensic pathology, author A. Jay Chapman, MD-perhaps more famously (or infamously) known as "the Father of Lethal Injection," much to his chagrin! -details forensic pathology for lay people, paying special attention to the medical examiner and justice.
A semi-autobiographical account of the author's working, living, and travel experiences in several countries and his growing up in the US of the past century (which is markedly different from the US of today), A Forensic Pathologist's Notebook will transport you to different times and different places as seamlessly as your favorite TV crime drama or novel. Just remember as you explore, sometimes fact is stranger than fiction!
About the Author
A. Jay Chapman, MD, is a forensic pathologist with more than five and a half decades of experience. His hobbies are photography, cooking, reading, classical music, and travel.
Bloody Hell!: A Forensic Pathologist's Notebook of Sundry Conversations is a 528-page paperback with a retail price of $131.00 (eBook $126.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-379-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/bloody-hell-a-forensic-pathologists-notebook-of-sundry-conversations
