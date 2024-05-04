Perris, CA Author Publishes Educational Children's Book
May 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRescue Squad Adventures, a new book by Tamar Lawson and Kendall Burks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With so much happening in the world around us, the concept of global citizenship is more important than ever before. Wouldn't you agree it's time to make a change? Our children have the gift of seeing the world in such a special way, and their ability to love and accept is powerful. Rescue Squad Adventures seeks to inspire children and adults alike, to ignite curiosity about our planet, and provide a thirst for adventure while reminding us of just how powerful love is. So, join Emen's Rescue Squad as they travel the globe to help save our planet! There are cool animals and habitats to save, beautiful countries to see, and amazing people to meet! All set? You bet!
Rescue Squad Adventures is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7079-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/
