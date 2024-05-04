Winslow, AZ Author Publishes Adventure Novel
May 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSand Warrior: The Outlaw David, a new book by William M Elliott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sand Warrior: The Outlaw David is a thrilling adventure story that follows the biblical hero David as he duels the fearsome Goliath with his trusty sling, pacifies the troubled King Saul with his music, and changes the course of history.
About the Author
Sand Warrior: The Outlaw David is William M Elliott's first novel. He lives in Winslow, AZ and owns JLA Contracting, Inc. He recently retired, leaving the business to his son-in-law. This book was edited by his associate Scott Parks, a lifelong newspaper editor.
Sand Warrior: The Outlaw David is a 648-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00 (hardback $48.00, eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-295-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/
