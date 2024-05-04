Montclair, NJ Author Publishes Mystery Novel
One Tale From The Countryside, a new book by David C. Schultz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After losing his wife in the tragic events of September 11 and his daughter in a coma, Sam Kaplan quit his New York City private investigation firm that he founded several years earlier. But when his business partner is blackmailed, Sam is compelled to take the case, leading him to follow the trail to rural Maine. He soon discovers corruption and shocking crimes hidden in a quaint, touristy town. With time ticking down and in over his head, Sam must act swiftly to expose an apparent cover-up and save his business partner as well as other innocent victims. Find out if he solves the case in this intriguing murder mystery story.
About the Author
David C. Schultz, author of Chipping Through Time, is an avid follower of mystery and suspense stories. He resides in the New York City area and is working on his next books in between his full-time information technology job and a round of golf.
One Tale From The Countryside is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-538-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/one-tale-from-the-countryside
Contact Information
