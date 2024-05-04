Peoria, IL Author Publishes Memoir
May 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAmid The Twisted History, a new book by Keisha M. Alexander, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a young girl, the author once asked her mother where in Africa their family was from, but the reply totally contradicted everything that she was learning in school. It has taken decades for the author to finally be able to say with confidence that she is who her mother said she is.
In searching for the truth of her ancestry within the history of America and the world, one woman uncovers astonishing information. Amid the Twisted History: An American Negro Story lays out her research, revealing the whitewashing of history that systematically made the black-and-brown-skin people vanish from our recorded past. We all are part of the human race. Skin color does not change that. Go on this fascinating journey with the author and understand that reading and researching for yourself is the only way to find the truth.
About the Author
Keisha M. Alexander is the mother of five children and has seven grandchildren. She and her husband have been married for twenty-eight years. She is a self-educated lover of history and scripture. That love is what has facilitated the writing of this book.
Amid The Twisted History is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-656-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
