Mineola, IA Author Publishes Memoir
May 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Accident: July 21, 1960, a new book by Bob Grudle, has been released by RoseDog Books.
On July 21, 1960, Bob Grudle was struck by a car at the age of five, leaving him unconscious for five weeks and partially paralyzed, having suffered multiple skull fractures. As a result, he ended up attending a school for handicapped children.
Grudle went back to visit that same school as an adult to learn more about the accident and his subsequent treatment, as he had no memory of the accident itself or anything before it.
During his journey, Grudle's family reminds him of his life after the accident and how he learned to walk again.
About the Author
Bob Grudle worked various jobs before being hired by the FBI and relocating first to Washington, DC, and then Nebraska. He retired from the FBI due to a hip injury, earned several college degrees, traveled, and worked in maintenance until retiring in 2020. He has written and published several books prior to this one.
The Accident: July 21, 1960 is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (Hardcover $24.00, eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-760-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-accident-july-21-1960-pb/
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
RoseDog Books
Contact Us