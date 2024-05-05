Greenwich, RI Author Publishes Novel
May 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRedneck Riviera, a new book by James Hooker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being laid off from his executive job with a California high-tech company, a man and his wife decide to leave the "rat race" and move to a tropical island on the coast of North Carolina. The culture of the island and its people are completely different from this cosmopolitan couple, who struggle to adapt to the island's Southern, down-home, Redneck residents.
From food to local traditions, the author documents his humorous journey, in a classic tale of a "clash of cultures."
What could possibly go wrong when Yankee meets Redneck?
"Recounting the stages of a couple's cross-country move, Redneck Riviera is an amiable, humor-filled novel." – Clarion Review (read full review https://www.forewordreviews.com/reviews/redneck-riviera/)
About the Author
James Hooker has spent over thirty years in research and technology in California's Silicon Valley. He is a former vice president of global sales and has travelled extensively throughout Asia Pacific, Japan, and Europe.
He and his wife have been married for 21 years.
After living on North Carolina's coast for four years, they moved north, and currently live in Rhode Island, where he continues to write, with the assistance of their two cats.
Visit the author's website at https://jameshookerauthor.com/.
Redneck Riviera is a 216-page hardcover with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00, Audiobook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-166-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/redneck-riviera
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us