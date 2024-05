Palmer, AK Teenage Author Publishes Essay Collection

A Person's Thoughts, a new book by A Person, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.In their series of essays ranging from politics, culture, history, economics and more, A Person's Thoughts is an insightful look into the mind of a fifteen-year-old high school student. In their collection, they share their thoughts on a range of controversial topics, providing the facts and offering their opinion in order to spark discussion on issues plaguing the world today, and how to solve them.Exceptionally written and researched, A Person's essays show the value in listening to the next generation of leaders and their ideas and plans for the future of our country and the world.About the AuthorA Person is a fifteen-year-old high school student who loves history, politics, and economics and writing essays on such topics. In their spare time, they enjoy playing Dungeons and Dragons.A Person's Thoughts is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-370-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-persons-thoughts