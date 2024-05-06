Palmer, AK Teenage Author Publishes Essay Collection
May 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Person's Thoughts, a new book by A Person, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In their series of essays ranging from politics, culture, history, economics and more, A Person's Thoughts is an insightful look into the mind of a fifteen-year-old high school student. In their collection, they share their thoughts on a range of controversial topics, providing the facts and offering their opinion in order to spark discussion on issues plaguing the world today, and how to solve them.
Exceptionally written and researched, A Person's essays show the value in listening to the next generation of leaders and their ideas and plans for the future of our country and the world.
About the Author
A Person is a fifteen-year-old high school student who loves history, politics, and economics and writing essays on such topics. In their spare time, they enjoy playing Dungeons and Dragons.
A Person's Thoughts is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-370-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-persons-thoughts
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
