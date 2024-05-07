Phoenix, AZ Author Publishes Science Book
May 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Split-Second Integral, a new book by William Holland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ever since the creation of science fiction, readers the world over have been fascinated with concepts and technology far beyond current comprehension. But what if the science in science fiction could be explained and understood? With the progression of physics, the theories and mathematical equations behind mind-blowing concepts can become a bit easier to grasp. In The Split-Second Interval, William Holland begins by introducing the very basic history of physics, including the necessary mathematical concepts to understand the movement of an object in space-time, and progresses to the transition of three-dimensional logic to the time-based four-dimensional logic while describing Hypercube and four-dimensional movement. From there, a whole new world of universal understanding opens up, propelling the reader on a journey through anywhere and anywhen.
Included in his work is a short story based on the principles discussed through the earlier pages, putting all the knowledge gained into one neat and wondrous tale, now with the foundation to understand the science behind the fiction.
About the Author
William Holland currently resides in Phoenix. He enjoys playing his keyboard, chess, cooking, and flying his Phantom ultralight aircraft. Holland volunteers in his community by making pancakes at local pancake breakfasts and serving ice cream at events.
The Split-Second Integral is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardback $27.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-350-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-split-second-integral-the-derivation-of-the-instant-object-4d-rotation-in-the-space-time-manifold
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us