Swarthmore, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCandlelight's Christmas, a new book by Beverly L. Muraski and Thomas A. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen…but do you recall the story of Candlelight, the greatest and most important star in all the skies?
Assigned as the star to watch over the town of Bethlehem, Candlelight the star doesn't see many reasons to shine brightly. His town is dull and quiet, with not much going on. But Candlelight is about to find out just how special his little town actually is when an angel of God comes to him and tells him he must shine the brightest he ever has, as God is sending his Son Jesus, who will be born in Bethlehem to save his people.
Candlelight's Christmas is a wonderful Christmas story that reminds us that God gives all of us special skills-and that we, too, should always shine our brightest.
About the Author
Thomas A. Brown is retired from Eng. Westinghouse Electric and currently lives in Swarthmore, PA.
Candlelight's Christmas is a 20-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-616-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/candlelights-christmas
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
