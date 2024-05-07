Ludlow, VT Author Publishes Mystery Novel
May 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Investigation Of Local Color, a new book by Susan Maguire, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Detective Nick Strauss of the Fairview State Police hears news about a possible murder in the picturesque, peaceful town of Benton Harbor in Vermont, he finds it hard to believe. Nothing ever happens in this town-especially nothing sinister. The victim is one Bill Dunfield, a know-it-all from the big city. And Nick realizes his job is about to get a lot harder when he learns that nearly every person in Benton Harbor had a reason to kill Bill. An Investigation of Local Color is an edge-of-your-seat whodunnit that will keep you guessing until the very end.
An Investigation Of Local Color is a 308-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-863-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/an-investigation-of-local-color
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us