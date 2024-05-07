Caledonia County, Vermont Author Publishes Memoir
May 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne More Day: Living A Life Of Shame, An Embarrassment, A Life With Dyslexia, a new book by Robert Fish, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In One More Day, the author chronicles his life and struggles with dyslexia, abuse, neglect, bipolar, and ADHD. Despite these difficulties, despite never being able to read or write, he created a successful life for himself and his family. In fact, it drove and motivated him to work even harder to become the manager of several major businesses. Read his remarkable story.
About the Author
Robert Fish has worked so much in his life that, at fifty-five, his body is completely broken. He did about 100 hours a week every week for forty years. Now all he does is fish, hunt, and enjoy nature.
One More Day: Living A Life Of Shame, An Embarrassment, A Life With Dyslexia is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-241-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/one-more-day-living-a-life-of-shame-an-embarrassment-a-life-with-dyslexia
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us