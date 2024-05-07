NEA Foundation Recognizes Alabama Educator with Prestigious NEA Member Benefits Award
May 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWashington, D.C. (May 4, 2024) –The NEA Foundation announced today that Kimberly Johnson, an interventionist, resource educator, and teacher lead at Auburn Junior High School in Auburn, Ala., is the recipient of the 2024 NEA Member Benefits Award for Teaching Excellence, one of public education's top honors. Johnson was presented with the award, which comes with $25,000, by NEA Member Benefits President and CEO Leona Lindner at the NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Gala on Friday, May 3.
"Kimberly's tireless dedication to empowering students and advocating for equity in education has made a transformational difference in the lives of her students, peers, and school community," said Sara A. Sneed, president and CEO of The NEA Foundation. "Her passion, leadership, and commitment to ensuring every student has access to quality education are truly inspiring."
As an interventionist, Johnson works with at-risk students, supporting them as they work to overcome various challenges and strive for academic success. She motivates and encourages students through student-centered teaching practices that focus on building trust and self-esteem.
Beyond her work with students, Johnson is an advocate for social-emotional learning, student advocacy, teacher support, school resources, and equity in the teaching profession. Her dedication to fostering inclusive and supportive learning environments has had a profound impact on students, educators, and communities alike.
The NEA Member Benefits Award was one of several honors presented at the 2024 Salute to Excellence in Education Gala on May 3 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. At the event, The NEA Foundation also recognized three organizations for their positive impact on public education: Diversify Our Narrative, which received the Student Voices for Education Award; The Longview Foundation, which received the Award for Outstanding Service to Public Education; and the Institute for Democratic Education in America, which received the Equity Partner Award.
