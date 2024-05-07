Fairfield, CA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBreaking Down Walls, a new book by Michael B. Evers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In his latest book, Michael B. Evers compiles an anthology of essays and prose on what it means to live, what it means to be, what it means to think, and to dream. Based on a full life of experiences, Evers provides discussion and thought-provoking philosophy, history, politics, and familial relationships. Through these wanderings, Evers seeks to find bits of wisdom from his experiences, while challenging others to make their own conclusions and allow each person to reflect on life and its wonders in different and unique ways, hopefully making our world a brighter and more meaningful place.
Breaking Down Walls is a 174-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-907-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/breaking-down-walls
