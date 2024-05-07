New York, NY Author Publishes Book on Masculinity
May 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Burden of Masculinity: A Dialogue About the Existence of Man, a new book by Vivek Nagrani, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What comes to mind when you consider the concept of masculinity? The Burden of Masculinity: A Dialogue About the Existence of Man examines how the idea of masculinity has morphed and shifted over time.
It is noted that men and women are two very different but essential components of a successful society, with very specific gender roles, strengths, and attributes. The author posits that to achieve a masculine state of mind, you must live a purpose-driven life, find your true north, and compete only with yourself at being better today than you were yesterday.
About the Author
Vivek Nagrani is a renowned men's clothing designer. Esquire magazine hailed his socks as "The Best in The World." He lives in New York City with his wife and daughter. At the onset of the pandemic, Nagrani was forced to close his eponymous label, VK NAGRANI. Before getting back into design, his true passion, he took a two year sabbatical and created a street food concept truck in Barbados called Fire Byrd. He was recognized as "The best" of Worthing Square and returned to NYC in March of 2023. Before creating the design direction for his new label, Article 3, Nagrani decided to address the current state of masculinity. This is his personal view about the masculine mystique and what it means, what has gone wrong and where it will be in the future. To view his new clothing collection, visit www.article3nyc.com.
The Burden of Masculinity: A Dialogue About the Existence of Man is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $12.99 (eBook $7.99). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-871-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-burden-of-masculinity-a-dialogue-about-the-existence-of-man
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us