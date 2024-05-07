Mullany Walsh Maxwells Expands the Legal Horizon in Dublin, Ireland for International Lawyers Network
May 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) proudly announces the addition of Mullany Walsh Maxwells to its membership, further enriching its Network of high-quality legal practitioners. Based in Dublin, Ireland, Mullany Walsh Maxwells is a long-established practice with over 30 years of experience advising domestic and international clients
The firm's practice areas include corporate and commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, commercial property, commercial litigation and dispute resolution, intellectual property and employment law.
Mullany Walsh Maxwells is an energetic and innovative team committed to working with their clients to achieve the desired outcome efficiently and cost-effectively.
"When choosing a law firm, you want to know that you are selecting the right partner-one that is personally engaged with you to deliver the best results based on solid practical legal advice," says Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network. "At Mullany Walsh Maxwells, clients can trust in the knowledge and experience of our members to provide expert guidance and effective solutions."
For more information about Mullany Walsh Maxwells, please visit their website at https://mwmlegal.ie/. To learn more about their profile within the ILN, please visit https://iln.com/firms/mullany-walsh-maxwells-llp/.
About the ILN:
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform for the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016, 2017, 2022, and 2023 they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, increasing this ranking in 2021 to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us