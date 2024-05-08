Aurora, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
May 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Monster Prince, a new book by Josh Borland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Monster Prince throws a tantrum to get whatever he wants. But when he doesn't get everything he wants, he becomes more and more upset, until he gets what he needs: a good snuggle and a good nap.
The Monster Prince teaches children to know the difference between wants and needs, and that sometimes things don't get better until we get what we need–and sometimes, all it takes is a hug and a nap.
About the Author
Josh Borland is a hard working father raising four wonderful children, which helped to inspire The Monster Prince. Borland was comforting one of his children while they were newborn with bad colic and started to tell this story.
The Monster Prince is a 26-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-243-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-monster-prince
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us