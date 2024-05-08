Shippensburg, PA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
May 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShe's Free, a new book by Lori Harlan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
She's Free is the story of a Christian woman recovering from years of domestic violence. Written in the form of journal entries, it chronicles the first year of her recovery, laying bare her emotional and spiritual journey as she struggles to find her way back to her faith, her friends, and her family.
After hiding the abuse in an effort to remain the picture of perfection, a major traumatic event prompts her to work toward leaving the marriage and piecing together a new life where she can adjust to freedom.
About the Author
Lori Harlan is thirty-eight years old and has a strong background in psychology, child welfare, and counseling. Harlan has a bachelor's degree from the University of Valley Forge and a master's in professional counseling from Liberty University. She has triplets: identical boys and one girl. She loves poetry, writing, and spending time with her children. A Christian all her life, Harlan strongly believes that domestic violence is a topic more Christian women need to talk about and learn not only how to help each other but also how to be freed from it. She hopes this story raises awareness of things like domestic abuse, depression and the signs of abuse.
She's Free is a 82-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-251-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/shes-free
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us