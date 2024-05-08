Pembroke Pines, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Book
May 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPrayers/Confessions For Individuals And Families, a new book by Addie Stewart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Put Me in Remembrance. Let us contend together.
State your case that you may be acquitted or justified. Isaiah 43:29
This book is about God's promises. When we present God's Word back to Him in the form of prayer, He is faithful to answer. In 1990, as Addie was reading her Bible, one particular passage of scripture spoke to her heart.). 13 "I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth. 14 Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, 15 I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life. 16 Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth."17 So God said to Noah, "This is the sign of the covenant I have established between me and all life on the earth." (Genesis 9:13-17)
As she began to meditate on these scriptures, she noticed a rainbow in the sky which was confirmation to her that God was leading her to begin to write out His promises in the form of prayers and confessions. During the years of 1990, she has followed the leading of the Holy Spirit by collecting these prayers in the hopes and faith that they will be helpful to many.
As a result of seeking God's purpose for her life between the years of 1990 through 2004, Addie's outreach ministry has fed and clothed thousands of homeless people in her city. She left her job and opened a homeless shelter for men who were homeless and experiencing addiction. She was strongly supported by her church until the time God began to move her in a different direction. As Team Leader for intercessory prayer, she also developed an intercessory prayer instruction manual. She continues to do outreach ministry as opportunities present themselves. Addie has compassion for the lost who need to receive Jesus as their Lord and Savior so that they can experience the love and abundant life that His death secured for the world.
God declared His House would be called a House of Prayer.
Isaiah 56:7 and Matthew 21:13
Prayers/Confessions For Individuals And Families is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-279-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/prayers-confessions-for-individuals-and-families-a-scripture-isaiah-25-1-nlt-o-lord-i-will-honor-and-praise-your-name-for-you-are-my-god-you-do-such-wonderful-things-you-planned-them-long-ago-and-now-you-have-accomplished-them
