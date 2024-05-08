Gainesville, FL Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
The News Reacher, a new book by Jason Costa, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This book is a fictional story but based on the political persecution techniques the author faced at the hands of Marxists. This story follows Jason, in a future where the world is divided into two factions: a free one, and one where people are dominated by mind and behavioral control. Jason's born in the AIFP faction (Artificial Intelligence for the People), where his curiosities make him stand out from his peers, something not allowed and punishable in the Marxist AIFP faction…
The protagonist faces the wrath of political persecution and decides he must escape…but will he be able to?
About the Author
The author was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1982 from Portuguese migrants, which made him 40 years old at the time he wrote The News Reacher. His name is Jason Costa and is very curious, smart, and agile. He completed mandatory military service in Braga Portugal, one of the hardest for mandatory soldier service in the country, where he ranked 3rd in 350 young men. In 2019, he completed a Bachelor's Degree in Mechatronics where he was best of class from the school in his parent's hometown in Portugal.
Living back and forth between USA and Portugal, Costa experienced half his life living under capitalism (freedom), and the other half under Marxism, since Portugal herself lived 48 years under the fascist dictatorship of Antonio Salazar, a political system supported by Hitler himself.
In these recent years of political and social turmoil, the author found himself targeted by extreme Marxists because he vocalized his opinions. Eventually, as the author refused to back down, his enemies grew in numbers and power, and eight years later, Jason was facing criminal charges and jail time in Portugal (for something he wrote on social media)…So, the author defected Portugal and fled to Florida.
The News Reacher is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-928-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
RoseDog Books
