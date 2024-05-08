Staten Island, NY Author Publishes Novel
May 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBorn a Muslim, a new book by Izek Aliev, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Covering two story arcs, Born a Muslim is a compelling, insightful tale that tracks the radicalization of a young man brought to the US from Syria when he was only five years old. He becomes involved with the jihadist movement and the reader sees how he is groomed to carry out a terrorist attack. Secondly, it is an examination of our society's division between liberals and conservatives, revealed in the form of lectures to twelfth-grade students given by their history teacher, an immigrant from Azerbaijan.
About the Author
Izek Aliev is married with two daughters. He has a PhD in geology, and is a case worker. Aliev worked in Baku as a correspondent for the newspaper Svoboda. In the USA he was published in the local newspaper Azerbaijan Review and spoke several times on local radio. Aliev has written three books published in Russia and the US.
Born a Muslim is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-246-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/born-a-muslim
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us