Norton, OH Author Publishes Fantasy Book
May 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUntold Prophecies, a new book by Rhiannon Hailey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Danielle Baxter's life is perfect. She is the head doctor of a small hospital, a finalist for a lucrative fellowship and has the best friend and Gram that anyone could wish for.
The loss of Danielle's gram kickstarts a chain of events that changes her life forever. As the secrets Gram kept slowly start to unravel, they reveal a world that she knows to be make-believe. A world of werewolves, magic, fated mates and a prophecy, of which she is now the center.
Untold Prophecies puts a fresh spin on the steamy werewolf story.
About the Author
Rhiannon Hailey lives in Northeast Ohio. She's married and has two children, a daughter and a son. The family also enjoys their two dogs. Rhiannon enjoys baking, walking in national forests and parks, and spending time with her family.
Untold Prophecies is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (hardback $39.00, eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 9798890274939. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
