Grand Rapids, MI Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
May 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChild Of The Silver Moon, a new book by DJ Wulfric, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a time very long ago, a young woman named Flanna Rosewood lives in a small, quiet village with her grandmother. One day as she is walking home through the forest, Flanna encounters a half-wolf, half-man named Malorithe who attempts to enchant her and kidnap her, until a valiant stranger named Lowell comes to her rescue, safely escorting her out of the forest. When Flanna returns home and tells her grandmother everything that happened, her grandmother reveals Flanna is the chosen Child of the Silver Moon and has a special connection to the humanoid wolf tribes called Lupruga. According to the prophesy, the Child of the Silver Moon must marry one of the five leaders of the Lupruga tribes, or else chaos and death will descend upon the world. The winning groom will be chosen through a tournament of strength and wits.
Determined to decide her own fate, Flanna joins the competition to fight for her independence and secure the life she wants.
About the Author
DJ Wulfric is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Child of the Silver Moon is his first book. Born with high functioning autism and having a heart of gold as said by his family and closest friends, becoming an author has been his dream since he was a young child and he hopes to create more stories for many to enjoy.
Child Of The Silver Moon is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $30.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-310-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/child-of-the-silver-moon-1
